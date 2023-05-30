Famous birthdays for May 30: Tom Morello, Duncan Jones

May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846
-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896
-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908
-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909
-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918
-- Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926
-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927
-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 87)
-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939
-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943
-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 65)
-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 61)
-- First British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 60)
-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 59)
-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 52)
-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 52)
-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 49)
-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 48)
-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 43)
-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 43)
-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 24)
-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 23)