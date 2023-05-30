Advertisement
May 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 30: Tom Morello, Duncan Jones

By UPI Staff
Tom Morello arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The musician turns 59 on May 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Morello arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The musician turns 59 on May 30.

May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846

-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896

-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908

-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909

-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918

-- Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926

-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927

-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939

-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943

-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 65)

-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 61)

-- First British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 60)

-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 59)

-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 52)

-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 52)

-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 48)

-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 43)

-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 23)

