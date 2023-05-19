Country singer Jimmie Allen apologizes to wife for 'affair'

1/5

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, attend the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala in Los Angeles on February 3, 2023. The country singer has publicly apologized to his wife after his former road manager filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and abuse, which Allen denies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Country singer Jimmie Allen has apologized to his wife for what he characterizes as an "affair," via a social media post. Earlier this month, his former road manager, a 25-year-old woman who has only been identified as Jane Doe, sued the "Down Home" singer for what she alleges was verbal and sexual abuse. Advertisement

Allen has denied the allegations. He acknowledged having a sexual relationship with the woman.

Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, have two children and one on the way. The couple separated in April.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I am embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her," Allen said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"That's something that she did not deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father," he added. "I am working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

Jane Doe's lawsuit, which was first reported by Variety, details a graphic list of allegations of rape and verbal and sexual abuse. She says she was afraid of retaliation if she revealed what was happening. Once she did, she says she was ultimately let go from the management company, Wide Open Music.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in a statement after a Variety report revealed the lawsuit.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

He added, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Allen, 37, and Gale met through family members and married in 2020. The estranged couple share two daughters, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1. Allen has a son, Aadyn, 8, as well. Gale, like Allen, is a Delaware native. The registered nurse is pregnant with the couple's third child due later this year.

She has only possibly commented once on the situation, after sharing Allen's now-deleted post about their separation on her page. On an Instagram story in April, she wrote, "The silence is loud enough for me."

She also posted earlier this month via Instagram Stories, saying, "My Instagram isn't a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties."

Her Instagram account has since been deleted.

After the allegations, the fallout for Allen has been comprehensive. He has been suspended from Wide Open Music, the management company where he worked with the alleged victim, from his label BBR Music Group and from United Talent Agency. His scheduled performance at the CMA Music Fest in June has been revoked.