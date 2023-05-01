Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 1, 2023 / 11:56 PM

Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died Monday at the age of 84, performs in concert at the Pechanga Indian Reservation's Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on February 2, 2007. File photo by Roger Williams/UPI
Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died Monday at the age of 84, performs in concert at the Pechanga Indian Reservation's Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on February 2, 2007. File photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who gained major pop music success in the United States during the 1970s, has died. He was 84 years old.

Lightfoot died Monday evening in Toronto, according to his longtime agent, Victoria Lord.

Advertisement

The singer, who gained fame in Canada in the 1960s with folk songs "Early Morning Rain," "For Loving Me" and "Ribbon of Darkness," gained even bigger fame in the United States during the 1970s with "If You Could Read My Mind," "Sundown," "Carefree Highway" and the 1976 hit "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

Lightfoot's music chronicled stories that included a failing marriage in "If You Could Read My Mind" and the sinking of a Great Lakes ore freighter in "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." "Sundown" was Lightfoot's first and only song and album to top the Billboard charts.

Advertisement

In all, Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums with songs that have been covered by dozens of artists including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand and Sarah Mclachlan.

Lightfoot was born on Nov. 17, 1938, in Orillia, Ontario, Canada, with an early interest in music. He made his first appearance at Massey Hall in Toronto just before he turned 13 in a singing competition.

By the early 1960s, Lightfoot had written 75 folk songs. While popular in Canada, Lightfoot was introduced to the manager of Peter, Paul and Mary and rock legend Bob Dylan, which expanded his career into the United States. His first album release with Warner Brothers, called Sit Down Young Stranger, reached #5 on the U.S. charts in 1970.

Dylan, Lightfoot's contemporary, said, "every time I hear a song of his, it's like I wish it would last forever."

On Monday night, tributes from all over the world poured in, including one from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music -- and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape," Trudeau tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

"May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends and many fans across the country and around the world: I'm keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time."

Lightfoot spent his later years touring and recovering after he suffered an aortic aneurysm and fell into a coma in 2002. He suffered a minor stroke in 2006 that affected the use of his right hand but he continued to play live tours despite those and other health setbacks.

Lightfoot recently canceled all of his concerts scheduled for 2023 because of "some health-related issues," according to his representatives. He was scheduled to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida this month, in June and in September.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Jerry Springer
Jerry Springer arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Klondike" in New York City on January 16, 2014. Springer, a former politician who is best known for his daytime series "The Jerry Springer Show," died at the age of 79 on April 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96 K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79

Latest Headlines

Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2
May 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "The Diplomat" on Monday with a statement from star and executive producer Keri Russell.
Monsta X's Joohoney to release 'Lights' solo EP
Music // 10 hours ago
Monsta X's Joohoney to release 'Lights' solo EP
May 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Joohoney will release his debut solo album, "Lights," in May.
'Drag Me to Dinner' with 'Drag Race' alums coming to Hulu in May
TV // 10 hours ago
'Drag Me to Dinner' with 'Drag Race' alums coming to Hulu in May
May 1 (UPI) -- "Drag Me to Dinner," a new competition series featuring Neil Patrick Harris and "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Dragula" alums, will premiere on Hulu in May.
'Human Resources' Season 2 gets June release date, teaser
TV // 11 hours ago
'Human Resources' Season 2 gets June release date, teaser
May 1 (UPI) -- "Human Resources," a spinoff of the animated comedy "Big Mouth," will return for a second and final season featuring Miley Cyrus and other guest stars.
'Real Housewives of New York City' reboot to premiere in July
TV // 11 hours ago
'Real Housewives of New York City' reboot to premiere in July
May 1 (UPI) -- "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14, a reboot of the Bravo reality series, is coming in July.
'Bosch: Legacy' renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Freevee
TV // 11 hours ago
'Bosch: Legacy' renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Freevee
May 1 (UPI) -- "Bosch: Legacy," a "Bosch" spinoff starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz, will return for a third season on Amazon Freevee.
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
May 1 (UPI) -- Leah Van Dale, aka Carmella, is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Polinsky, aka Corey Graves, after experiencing two miscarriages.
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
May 1 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner said she made "an honest mistake" by sharing a video of her daughter Willa on Instagram.
Lizzy Caplan hopes 'Party Down' revival gets a Season 2
TV // 13 hours ago
Lizzy Caplan hopes 'Party Down' revival gets a Season 2
May 1 (UPI) -- Lizzy Caplan, who plays Casey Klein on the Starz series "Party Down," discussed the possibility of the revival getting a second season.
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in May
TV // 14 hours ago
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in May
May 1 (UPI) -- May TV premieres include a "Bridgerton" prequel, a Donna Summer doc, the MTV VMAs and the Korean drama "Black Knight."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Bonnie Raitt to undergo surgery, cancels six May shows
Bonnie Raitt to undergo surgery, cancels six May shows
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in May
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in May
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement