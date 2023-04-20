Trending
April 20, 2023 / 11:08 AM

Scheana Shay says she shoved Raquel Leviss after news of affair

By Annie Martin
Scheana Shay denied punching her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss after learning of her affair with Tom Sandoval, but confirmed there was an altercation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Scheana Shay denied punching her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss after learning of her affair with Tom Sandoval, but confirmed there was an altercation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Scheana Shay says she "shoved" her Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss after learning of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

Shay, 37, denied punching Leviss, 28, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live but confirmed there was a physical altercation.

Sandoval and his longtime partner, Ariana Madix, split in March following news Sandoval cheated with Leviss, their Vanderpump Rules co-star.

On WWHL, Shay was asked if she physically assaulted Leviss because of the affair.

"I did not punch her in the face. As you can see, I can't really form a fist," Shay said, showing her long nails.

"There's a shove and there's a punch, and I did not punch her," she added before confirming she shoved Leviss and threw her phone.

Shay said she does not regret the physical altercation with Leviss, who dropped her request for a permanent restraining order against Shay in March.

In another conversation, Shay weighed in on Leviss and Sandoval's relationship and said she does not believe they are in love.

"No, I think they're in this weird affair infatuation and it's going to fade. It's not going to last, and from what I've heard it's already very toxic," she said.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright discussed the scandal during an appearance on WWHL in March.

Vanderpump Rules is in its 10th season on Bravo. The reality series follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants.

