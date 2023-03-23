Trending
March 23, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright had suspicions about Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair

By Annie Martin
Jax Taylor (L) and Brittany Cartwright weighed in on their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jax Taylor (L) and Brittany Cartwright weighed in on their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 23 (UPI) -- Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright say they had their suspicions about the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair.

The Vanderpump Rules couple appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they weighed in on Sandoval's affair with Leviss, their former co-star.

News broke earlier this month that Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, had split after Sandoval allegedly cheated with Leviss. Leviss subsequently apologized to Madix on Instagram.

On WWHL, Taylor called the situation a "whirlwind" but said he wasn't surprised by the affair.

"I've called this from day one," he said. "I haven't been wrong about anything on this show, ever."

Taylor and Cartwright then shared how they had suspicions about the affair before it became public.

"There was times when we went to certain events that they came together and I was like, 'This is kind of odd,'" Cartwright said. "But I just figured Tom Sandoval makes friends really fast with different people, so I was like, 'Maybe they're just close friends right now.' Now that this has came out, I'm just, like, picking up all the easter eggs."

Taylor recounted how the last time they saw Sandoval and Leviss together was at a party in Orange County over Labor Day in September.

"They were both together," Taylor said of Sandoval and Leviss. "Now it makes sense. I didn't understand it in the beginning, but ... they were together."

"I think Ariana called him and said, 'Hey, my grandmother just passed away or got sick or something,' and he didn't go home; he didn't leave," he added. "He used the fact that he couldn't get an Uber; meanwhile, people were coming in and out of the house all day long."

Vanderpump Rules is in its 10th season on Bravo. The series follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants.

