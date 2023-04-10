Trending
April 10, 2023 / 12:34 PM

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate 1st wedding anniversary with family

By Annie Martin
Brooklyn Beckham (L) and Nicola Peltz celebrated their first wedding anniversary with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brooklyn Beckham (L) and Nicola Peltz celebrated their first wedding anniversary with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating one year of marriage.

Beckham, 24, and Peltz, 28, marked their first wedding anniversary Sunday by celebrating with Beckham's parents, retired soccer star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Peltz, an actress and model, shared photos on Instagram from the family's anniversary and Easter celebrations. Her grandmother and other family members also attended the gathering.

"I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle. I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn't imagine my life without you. you are everything I've ever dreamt of and I'm so happy I get my life with you," Peltz told Beckham in the caption.

"Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy and she was so happy!)," she added.

Beckham marked the occasion with a photo on his own account.

"1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here's to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young," he wrote.

Beckham, the eldest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's four children, and Peltz married in Palm Beach, Fla., in April 2022.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary following months of rumors of a feud between Peltz and Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham further shut down speculation of a feud by posting a photo from Sunday's celebration on her Instagram account.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham," she wrote.

