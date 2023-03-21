'Succession' star Sarah Snook expecting first child

1/3

Sarah Snook, who plays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on "Succession," debuted her baby bump at the show's Season 4 premiere. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Succession star Sarah Snook is going to be a mom. The 35-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Dave Lawson. Advertisement

Snook shared the news Monday by debuting her baby bump at the Succession Season 4 premiere. The actress wore a formfitting black dress with a long silver duster.

At the event, Snook told Entertainment Tonight that she is 32 weeks pregnant.

"It's exciting," she said of her pregnancy. "I feel great."

In addition, Snook said her pregnancy is not noticeable in the new season.

"I mean, you couldn't super tell," she said. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

Snook and Lawson married in 2021.

Snook plays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on Succession, which will return for a fourth and final season Sunday on HBO. The series also stars Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Jeremy Strong.

Succession follows the wealthy Roy family, led by Logan Roy (Cox), the owner of a media conglomerate.

"Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Ruck)," an official description reads.

Advertisement