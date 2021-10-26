Trending
Oct. 26, 2021 / 12:24 PM

'Succession': HBO renews drama series for Season 4

By Annie Martin
Brian Cox plays Logan Roy on the HBO series "Succession." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Succession will return for a fourth season on HBO.

The network confirmed Tuesday that it renewed the drama series for Season 4.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. The series follows the wealthy Roy family, led by Logan Roy (Cox), the owner of a media conglomerate.

"Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Ruck)," an official description reads.

"With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

News of the renewal follows the show's Season 3 premiere last week. The season finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall.

Armstrong also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod and Will Ferrell.

