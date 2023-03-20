Advertisement
March 20, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Bruce Willis sings in video from 68th birthday celebration with family

By Annie Martin
Bruce Willis spent his 68th birthday with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bruce Willis spent his 68th birthday with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Bruce Willis sings in a video from his 68th birthday celebration with family.

The actor spent his birthday Sunday with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his three daughters with Moore, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Moore shared a video on Instagram that shows Willis joining in as the family sings "Happy Birthday."

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes -- we all feel them," Moore captioned the post.

Willis and Heming Willis also have two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.

In March 2022, Willis' family announced that the actor was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate.

The family said in February 2023 that Willis' updated diagnosis was frontotemporal dementia.

In a video Sunday, Heming Willis said she was feeling "grief and sadness" on Willis' birthday.

"Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well," she wrote.

She later posted a birthday tribute to Willis featuring moments with their family.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet," Heming captioned the post. "My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

