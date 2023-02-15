Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 3:44 PM

Raquel Welch dies at 82

By Fred Topel
Raquel Welch died Wednesday at age 82. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Raquel Welch died Wednesday at age 82.

People confirmed the news with her manager, Steve Sauer. Variety and ABC News also confirmed her death.

People reports that Welch succumbed to a brief undisclosed illness.

Welch emerged in film in the 1960s and her last credit was the 2017 TV series Date My Dad.

Early roles like One Million Years B.C. highlighted Welch's sex appeal. She played a scantily clad prehistoric cavewoman.

Welch portrayed the personification of lust in the comedy Bedazzled and a trans woman with Hollywood aspirations in Myra Breckinridge. Welch maintained a sense of humor about her sex appeal with appearances on Laugh-In and Mork & Mindy.

Other major films include Fantastic Voyage and the back-to-back Three Musketeers and Four Musketeers. Welch won a Golden Globe for The Three Musketeers and later played herself on Seinfeld and in Naked Gun 33 ⅓

Welch continued to appear in comedies like Legally Blonde and How to Be a Latin Lover, as well as dramas House of Versace and Ultimate Legacy.

Welch is also the face of Raquel Welch Wigs. She is survived by children Tahnee Welch and Damon Welch.

