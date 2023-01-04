Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 11:47 PM

'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene

By Sheri Walsh
Olivia Hussey (R) and Leonard Whiting, who starred in the 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," are suing Paramount Pictures for $500 million claiming they were sexually exploited as minors. File photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0d28534fb40bf3a7cfafd93c86f0f2b4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Olivia Hussey (R) and Leonard Whiting, who starred in the 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," are suing Paramount Pictures for $500 million claiming they were sexually exploited as minors. File photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The teen stars of Romeo and Juliet are suing Paramount Pictures for $500 million for sexual abuse, more than 50 years after the film was released.

Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who were 15 and 16-years-old when the film was produced in 1968, claim director Franco Zeffirelli "secretly" filmed them nude or partially nude, despite assurances there would be no nudity in the film, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Hussey, 71, played Juliet and Whiting, 72, played Romeo in the Academy award-winning adaptation. In the lawsuit, filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the actors accuse Paramount of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, distributing nude images of adolescent children and fraud.

Hussey and Whiting are seeking punitive damages of $100 million, but could receive damages of more than $500 million to match what the film has earned since 1968, according to the actors' attorney Solomon Gresen.

"Paramount continues to display and profit from these images of nude minor children," said Gresen. "They surely know better. Time should be up."

Paramount has not made a statement. Zeffirelli died in 2019 and is not named as a defendant in the suit.

Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, the actors were told they would wear only body makeup and that the camera would be positioned to not show any nudity. In the film, one scene shows Whiting's buttocks and Hussey's bare breasts.

Both actors allege the scene was in violation of California and federal laws against indecency and the exploitation of children and said they "believed they had no choice but to act in the nude, in body makeup, as demanded."

The actors claim the scene has caused them mental anguish and cost them jobs since the film's release 55 years ago.

California temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for older claims of child sexual abuse, which expired at the end of 2022. Hussey and Whiting's lawsuit was filed on Dec. 30.

"What they were told and what went on were two different things," Tony Marinozzi, a business manager for both actors, told Variety.

"They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo."

Read More

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' tops Netflix's Top 10 list Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story

Latest Headlines

Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hisense has climbed the ranks of television manufacturers to become a brand associated with great quality at an affordable price.
BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'
Music // 11 hours ago
BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang will release "Vibe," a new song featuring Jimin, in January.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to Disney+ in February
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a Marvel film starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira, is headed to Disney+.
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
TV // 12 hours ago
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell will reprise Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, in the ninth and final season of "The Flash."
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
TV // 12 hours ago
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock.
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 13 hours ago
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Shape Island," a new series based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen books, will premiere on Apple TV+ in January.
Phoebe Bridgers mourns father's death: 'Rest in peace'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Phoebe Bridgers mourns father's death: 'Rest in peace'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Kyoto" singer Phoebe Bridgers announced her dad's death alongside a tribute on Instagram.
Zach Braff wishes Florence Pugh a happy birthday after split
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Zach Braff wishes Florence Pugh a happy birthday after split
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Zach Braff posted a tribute to Florence Pugh on her 27th birthday following their split.
Kenya Moore hopes Marc Daly divorce will be finalized 'soon'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Kenya Moore hopes Marc Daly divorce will be finalized 'soon'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore gave an update on her divorce from Marc Daly.
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement