Jan. 1, 2023 / 7:30 PM

Ireland Baldwin pregnant with first child; shares sonogram image

By Karen Butler
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant with her first child. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Model Ireland Baldwin, daughter of film star Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, is pregnant with her first child.

She shared a sonogram image on Instagram Saturday, along with the message, "Happy New Year."

Model Hailey Bieber, Baldwin's cousin and Justin Bieber's wife, commented, "Cryin," while Rumer Willis, who is also pregnant with her first child wrote, "Yay can't wait to meet you little one."

People.com said it confirmed that Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, are expecting.

