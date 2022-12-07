Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair

1/5

Nia Long (pictured) and Ime Udoka have ended their engagement. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Nia Long and Ime Udoka have called it quits on their relationship. People reported Tuesday that Long, an actress, and Udoka, an NBA coach for the Boston Celtics, have ended their engagement in the wake of Udoka's alleged affair. Advertisement

"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," a source said.

Long's rep confirmed the split, saying Long and Udoka are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son." Long has an 11-year-old son, Kez, with Udoka, and a 21-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship.

Long's rep also confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight.

Long and Udoka started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2015.

Udoka was suspended as head coach for the Boston Celtics in September after his alleged affair with a female co-worker within the organization came to light.

Long addressed the scandal in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published last week.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the actress said. "It was devastating, and it still is."

Advertisement

Long is known for playing Lisa Wilkes on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Shay Mosley on NCIS: Los Angeles. She will reprise her role of Jordan Armstrong in The Best Man sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.