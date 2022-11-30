Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2022 / 1:18 PM

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' trailer reunites 'Best Man' cast

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taye Diggs returns to star in the Peacock series "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e5d331df2dee5cfc963943d130c5b0bf/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taye Diggs returns to star in the Peacock series "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Final Chapters is a sequel series to the 1999 film The Best Man and its 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday. The original film followed Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs), an author who serves as the best man in his friend Lance Sullivan's (Morris Chestnut) wedding.

The new series reunites original cast members Diggs, Chestnut, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa and Regina Hall.

In The Final Chapters, Harper (Diggs), Lance (Chestnut) and their friends reunite for Quentin Spivey's (Howard) wedding.

"The series will catch up with Harper, Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Quentin, Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall), and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance," an official description reads.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is created and directed by The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday director Malcolm D. Lee, who also serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner with Dayna Lynne North. The series premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.

Advertisement

Read More

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support 'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
TV // 1 hour ago
Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight is developing a scripted miniseries about her life and career with Cineflix.
'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January
TV // 2 hours ago
'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Christina in the Country," a new series featuring former "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall, will premiere on HGTV in January.
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy series from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Jason Segel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
TV // 3 hours ago
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson all reminisced about making the iconic holiday rom-com on an ABC special Tuesday.
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
TV // 4 hours ago
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "New Amsterdam" actor Ryan Eggold and "Shadowhunters" star Isaiah Mustafa have joined the cast of Prime Video's crime drama, "Cross."
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 6 hours ago
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to guest host the Dec. 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live" in New York City.
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
TV // 9 hours ago
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley return in "Willow" with a game new cast but the Disney+ series loses all the magic of the 1988 movie.
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
TV // 1 day ago
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement