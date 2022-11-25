Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins

By UPI Staff
Christina Applegate arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 50 on November 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/20dd1bb2e1e7a54273a6aa4b84a0c7ab/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Christina Applegate arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 50 on November 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include industrialist:

Advertisement

-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835

-- Pioneer German automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844

-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846

-- British author Leonard Woolf in 1880

-- Pope John XXIII in 1881

-- New York Yankees slugger Joe DiMaggio in 1914

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1915

-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920

-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920

-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933 (age 89)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Percy Sledge in 1941

-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 75)

-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960

-- Singer Amy Grant in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 43)

-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 41)

-- Television personality/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 41)

-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

Read More

Christina Applegate gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 28 on CBS, Paramount+

Latest Headlines

French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
TV // 12 hours ago
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Winston, a French bulldog, was named Best in Show, at the 2022 National Dog Show Thursday.
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lea Michele opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday in New York by singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway musical, Funny Girl.
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
TV // 15 hours ago
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" Michelle Dockery and "Life" actor Nicholas Pinnock are teaming up for a new BBC series called "This Town."
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
TV // 17 hours ago
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist" icon Linda Blair and "Ghostbusters" singer Ray Parker Jr. departed "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Colin Hanks turns 45 and actor Sarah Hyland turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 24.
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Noel Diary," "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," "12 Days of Christmas Eve," Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "Andor" and "We're Here" are among the streaming entertainment options on Thanksgiving weekend.
Movie review: 'Glass Onion' cleverly subverts 'Knives Out' formula
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Glass Onion' cleverly subverts 'Knives Out' formula
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion" is not the "Knives Out" sequel one might expect, and the clever twists make it a unique and mysterious whodunnit.
Customers get book refund over replica Bob Dylan signature
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Customers get book refund over replica Bob Dylan signature
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- People who bought limited edition copies of a book penned by Bob Dylan are getting a refund after they turned out to contain a replica signature rather than the promised original, the book's publisher confirmed.
Dance pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov expecting baby
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Dance pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov expecting baby
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, of "Dancing with the Stars," are expecting their first child, the couple announced Wednesday.
National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The National Dog Show will air at noon EST Thursday on NBC. The competition, which began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog show was rebranded in 2002 when NBC began broadcasting the event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement