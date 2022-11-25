Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include industrialist:
-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835
-- Pioneer German automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844
-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846
-- British author Leonard Woolf in 1880
-- Pope John XXIII in 1881
-- New York Yankees slugger Joe DiMaggio in 1914
-- Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1915
-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920
-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920
-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933 (age 89)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 82)
-- Singer Percy Sledge in 1941
-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 78)
-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 75)
-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960
-- Singer Amy Grant in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 43)
-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 41)
-- Television personality/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 41)
-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 36)