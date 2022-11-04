Trending
Nov. 4, 2022 / 4:56 PM

Netflix releases trailer for documentary about Vanessa Guillen

By Matt Bernardini

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer on Friday for a new documentary about the events leading up to the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen's remains were found dismembered and burned in late June 2020, months after she was murdered by another soldier, Aaron David Robinson on April 22.

"When a young Mexican-American soldier vanishes from a U.S. Army base, her family leads an international movement to find her and expose ongoing corruption within the military ranks," the synopsis reads. "Vanessa Guillen always dreamed of joining the U.S. Army, but after reporting being sexually harassed at Fort Hood in Texas, she disappeared."

Netflix said the film follows Vanessa's sisters Lupe and Mayra as they carry her name from protests in the streets to the halls of power in Washington, D.C., and offers a behind-the-scenes look at their tenacious pursuit to change a deeply rooted, controversial military justice system.

Her death sparked outrage and prompted the Army to expand its investigation into her killing to include the chain-of-command at Fort Hood.

Prosecutors accused Robinson of killing Guillen with a hammer on the base and then disposing of her remains.

Cecily Aguilar was also arrested and charged in July for helping Robinson, her boyfriend, with dismembering Guillen's body, burning it and then burying it.

In April 2021, the Army completed its investigation into Fort Hood leadership, which resulted in the firing of 14 soldiers in connection with the case, according to the Military Times.

The army has ruled that Guillen died "in the line of duty" and that her family is entitled to receive military benefits.

