Oct. 21, 2022 / 11:41 AM

'Back to the Future' musical to open on Broadway in summer 2023

By Annie Martin

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Back to the Future musical is coming to Broadway in summer 2023.

The production, a stage adaptation of the 1985 film Back to the Future, will begin previews June 30 at Winter Garden Theatre in New York and officially open Aug. 3.

Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, who play Doc Brown and George McFly in the West End version, will reprise their roles on Broadway.

Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed Doc in the Back to the Future movies, helped announce the Broadway dates in a video with Bart released Friday on Back to the Future Day.

Producers have yet to announce casting for Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox in the films.

"Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living on Broadway and 50th Street for hopefully many years to come and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film," producer Colin Ingram said in a statement. "I'm delighted to be bringing Tony Award winner Roger Bart back to Broadway and introduce Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly who have enthralled audiences in London."

Back to the Future: The Musical features a book by Bob Gale, the co-creator and co-writer of the film trilogy, and music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

Lloyd and Fox reunited earlier this month at New York Comic Con.

