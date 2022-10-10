Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 7:54 AM

Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died

By Karen Butler
1/5
Michael J. Fox is mourning the death of his mother, Phyllis, 92. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0dd87efa401839d76485ad3f35bc848a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michael J. Fox is mourning the death of his mother, Phyllis, 92. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- TV and film icon Michael J. Fox said at New York Comic Con this weekend that his mother, Phyllis, had died two weeks ago at the age of 92.

Fox reunited with his former co-star Christopher Lloyd to discuss their blockbuster sci-fi comedy, Back to the Future, which was released in 1985 and was followed by two sequels.

Advertisement

Fox mentioned his mother's death while recalling what it was like to get the job on Back to the Future while he was still starring on the sitcom Family Ties.

"I was 23 years old, and I called her, she was in Canada, and I said, 'They want me to do this Steven Spielberg movie, but I have to do it at night and I have to do Family Ties in the daytime.' And she said, 'You'll be too tired,'" Fox said.

He remembered telling his mom: "I live for this kind of tired. It'll be OK."

"To this day -- well, til two weeks ago -- my mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie, I got tired."

Advertisement

An online obituary said Phyllis Fox died Sept. 24. The mother of six children dedicated her time to raising awareness about diabetes and Parkinson's disease, and served on the board of the Michael J Fox Theatre in Burnaby, Canada.

Fox, who has battled Parkinson's disease since he was 29, said at the NYCC panel that he is trying to remain positive following a period of personal heartbreaks and misfortunes.

"Well, in the last year, I've broken my cheek, my eye socket, my hand, my elbow ... my shoulder," he said.

"I had a rough year of getting beat up. But that was really cool because it made me realize ... with gratitude, it's sustainable. If you can find something to be grateful for, if you can find something and say, 'Well, that's good.' ... It'll always get better... I'm very optimistic."

Read More

Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show 'Elm Street' icon Heather Langenkamp returns to horror with 'Midnight Club' Jack McBrayer: Kindness doesn't have to be a grand gesture 34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'

Latest Headlines

Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Grimcutty" stars Sara Wolfkind and Uzman Ally, and writer/director John Ross discuss the themes of the internet themed horror movie.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Dan Stevens, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Dan Stevens, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Dan Stevens turns 30 and actor Wendi McLendon-Covey turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 10.
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
TV // 4 hours ago
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Musician Kanye West has slammed Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, after Instagram restricted his account over rants on the platform that have been viewed as anti-Semitic.
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Sosie Bacon's horror movie, "Smile," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Scorched Earth, a new documentary by filmmaker Mi Young Lee, examines the U.S. campaign of mass airstrikes during the 1950-53 Korean War, a devastating aerial bombardment that leveled much of North Korea.
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
TV // 22 hours ago
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, "Wednesday."
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
TV // 22 hours ago
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
TV // 1 day ago
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead" might have the highest body count on television, but star Ross Marquand insists it always has had an optimistic angle.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- TV personality Sharon Osbourne turns 70 and actor Tyler James Williams turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 9.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement