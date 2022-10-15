'Harry Potter' family honors 'friendly giant,' 'fun uncle' Robbie Coltrane

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe is hailing Robbie Coltrane, his late co-star in the Harry Potter film franchise, as "one of the funniest people I've met."
Coltrane died Friday at the age of 72.
"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," Radcliffe said in a statement.
"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," co-star Emma Watson posted on Instagram Stories.