Oct. 14, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter' and James Bond actor, dies at 72

By Annie Martin
1/2
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane died Friday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/be88979a28a507f10a729eeb54796b76/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has died.

Coltrane's agency, WME, confirmed his death Friday to The Hollywood Reporter. The Scottish actor was 72.

Coltrane died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, according to Deadline. The actor was reportedly in poor health for the past two years.

Coltrane was known for playing Rubeus Hagrid, the groundskeeper at Hogwarts School and a friend and ally of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), in the Harry Potter films.

He also portrayed Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond movies GoldenEye (1995) and The World is Not Enough (1999).

Coltrane's TV roles included Dr. Edward "Fitz" Coltrane in the British series Cracker, which earned him three consecutive BAFTA awards for Best Actor, Danny McGlone on Tutti Frutti and Paul Finchley in National Treasure.

The actor was made an OBE in 2006 for his contributions to drama.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane attends the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince" in London on July 7, 2009. Coltrane died at the age of 72 on October 14, 2022 after being in poor health for two years. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

