Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 10:37 AM

'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement

By Annie Martin

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, have ended their engagement.

The 30-year-old television personality and Mobley announced their split in a joint statement Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

"While the last year has been incredibly exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," the pair wrote.

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," they added. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Messer and Mobley got engaged during a trip to Costa Rica in August. The pair said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September that they were planning "a big wedding" for 2023.

Advertisement

Messer has three daughters, Adalynn Faith, 9, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 12, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

The television personality came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant and has since starred on Teen Mom 2.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Singer Miguel (L) and Nazanin Mandi arrive for the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 14, 2019. Mandi has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride' NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations
Music // 36 minutes ago
MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Rosalía and other artists are nominated the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
TV // 1 hour ago
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton announced he will exit "The Voice" after 23 seasons as a coach.
Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "The Flight Attendant" actress Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.
Khloe Kardashian has 'incredibly rare' tumor removed from her face
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian has 'incredibly rare' tumor removed from her face
Khloe Kardashian announced Tuesday she had survived a second bout of skin cancer, this time on her face.
Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Florence + The Machine performs "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis says her journey as Laurie Strode, which began with 1978's Halloween, has come to a satisfying conclusion with "Halloween Ends."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Josh Hutcherson, Sam Moore
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Josh Hutcherson, Sam Moore
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Josh Hutcherson turns 30 and R&B singer Sam Moore turns 87, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 12.
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- British TV, film and stage legend Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned nearly 80 years, died Tuesday. She was 96.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
Movies // 20 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Menu," in theaters Nov. 18, is a suspenseful contained thriller with something to say about the abuse of the service industry.
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
TV // 20 hours ago
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that several former "Outlander" cast members will return for Season 7, including Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, and several new cast members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement