'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, have ended their engagement.

The 30-year-old television personality and Mobley announced their split in a joint statement Tuesday on Instagram.

"While the last year has been incredibly exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," the pair wrote.

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," they added. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Messer and Mobley got engaged during a trip to Costa Rica in August. The pair said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September that they were planning "a big wedding" for 2023.

Messer has three daughters, Adalynn Faith, 9, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 12, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

The television personality came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant and has since starred on Teen Mom 2.

