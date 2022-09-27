Maroon 5 announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

1/3

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have announced a Las Vegas residency beginning in March of 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that it will headline a new residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas starting in March 2023. Sixteen shows are planned from March until August 2023. Tickets will go on sale beginning on Oct. 3. Advertisement

The announcement comes amid a cheating scandal involving frontman Adam Levine.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh has claimed that her and Levine had a year-long affair.

Stroh shared screenshots of purported Instagram messages from Levine and said they were "seeing each other for about a year" before they stopped talking "over a period of months." She said Levine then came back into her life by sending her a message in June.

Levine has denied the affair but did admit to crossing the line by sending "inappropriate" messages to a woman outside his marriage.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

