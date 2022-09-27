Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 27, 2022 / 1:35 PM

Maroon 5 announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

By Matt Bernardini
1/3
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have announced a Las Vegas residency beginning in March of 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/358eb9dc62e513342028242df4810191/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have announced a Las Vegas residency beginning in March of 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that it will headline a new residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas starting in March 2023.

Sixteen shows are planned from March until August 2023. Tickets will go on sale beginning on Oct. 3.

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid a cheating scandal involving frontman Adam Levine.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh has claimed that her and Levine had a year-long affair.

Stroh shared screenshots of purported Instagram messages from Levine and said they were "seeing each other for about a year" before they stopped talking "over a period of months." She said Levine then came back into her life by sending her a message in June.

Levine has denied the affair but did admit to crossing the line by sending "inappropriate" messages to a woman outside his marriage.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Advertisement

Adam Levine gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Singer and songwriter Adam Levine strikes a pose during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 10, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Adam Levine denies affair after 'inappropriate' messages Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea

Latest Headlines

Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film
Music // 45 seconds ago
Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a teaser for the EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two."
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will have a three-week event on Netflix in October.
'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film
Movies // 47 minutes ago
'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Game of Love," a romantic drama starring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, is slated for release in October.
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
TV // 1 hour ago
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Doc Martin," a British medical comedy-drama starring Martin Clunes, will return for a 10th and final season on Acorn TV in October.
Tom Hanks announces first novel will be published next year
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tom Hanks announces first novel will be published next year
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks's first novel, and his second piece of fiction writing, is due out next year and has been described by its publisher as a "wildly ambitious" story about the making of a film.
'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Halloween Ends," a new horror film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is coming to theaters and Peacock in October.
'Aftersun' trailer: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio play father and daughter
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Aftersun' trailer: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio play father and daughter
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Aftersun," a new film directed by Charlotte Wells and starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, will open in theaters in October.
'Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz settle divorce
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz settle divorce
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz reached a settlement in their divorce following their split in March.
Kid Cudi shares track list for 'Entergalactic' album
Music // 3 hours ago
Kid Cudi shares track list for 'Entergalactic' album
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi will release "Entergalactic," a new album featuring collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and other artists.
Luke Bryan reschedules Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian
Music // 3 hours ago
Luke Bryan reschedules Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Bryan postponed three shows on his "Raised Up Right" tour in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement