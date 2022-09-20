Adam Levine denies affair after 'inappropriate' messages

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he said. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, after model Sumner Stroh said they had an affair. Photo by adamlevine/Instagram Stories
"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naive and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."
Stroh shared screenshots of purported Instagram messages from Levine and said they were "seeing each other for about a year" before they stopped talking "over a period of months." She said Levine then came back into her life by sending her a message in June.
"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the message reads.