Entertainment News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 8:03 AM

'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum Joe E. Tata dead at 86

By Karen Butler
Actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 86. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 and Mystery Girls actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, his daughter announced in a social media post.

"I'm devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022," Kelly Katherine Tata wrote in a Thursday update to a GoFundMe page she set up for her family.

"My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans. I'm also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments. The remaining funds raised from this campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend."

The Bronx native was best known for playing diner owner Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210 for its entire run from 1990 until 2000. He brought back the character for the 2008 spin-off, 90210.

"In the last few months we've lost Jessica Klein one of 90210's most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I'm very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away," Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Ian Ziering wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I've ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness," Ziering added. "Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was."

Co-star Jason Priestley also paid his respects to Tata on Instagram.

"Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another," Priestley wrote.

Tata's other credits include No Time for Sergeants, Lost in Space and Mystery Girls.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson talks to head coach Hank Stram on the sidelines during a game in 1971. Dawson died Wednesday at age 87. Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

