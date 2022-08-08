Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 2:10 PM

Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
Ashton Kutcher has described his battle with a rare autoimmune disease, in which he said that he almost lost his ability to see, hear and walk. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Ashton Kutcher said he is "lucky to be alive" after a rare autoimmune disease left him without the ability to see, hear or walk.

Access Hollywood provided a sneak peek Monday of Kutcher's upcoming appearance on National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, in which the actor and entrepreneur, 44, described his battle with the disease.

Advertisement

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis," Kutcher said. "[It] like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium."

Kutcher added that it took him "like a year" to get past the disease.

"You don't really appreciate it, until it's gone," Kutcher said. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Vasculitis is described by the Mayo Clinic as "inflammation of the blood vessels ... [that] can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken," sometimes resulting in multiple tissue and organ damage.

Advertisement

The clinic added that there are several forms of vasculitis, but that most of them are rare.

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun," Kutcher said of the disease. "You start surfing on top of your problems, instead of living underneath them."

While Kutcher's diagnosis was announced in 2020, his conversation with Bear Grylls marks the first time that he is speaking about his disease publicly.

The actor shares two children with actress Mila Kunis, whom he married in 2015.

Kunis has similarly been quiet about her husband's disease, though she herself has faced visual impairment, saying during a 2011 interview that she "was blind in one eye for many years" prior to corrective surgery.

Kunis and Kutcher first met as co-stars on the popular Fox sitcom That '70s Show.

He has also starred in a variety of successful films, including comedies like 2000's Dude, Where's My Car? and biographical dramas such as 2013's Jobs.

While That '70s Show ended in 2006, Netflix will soon be producing a spinoff called That '90s Show, which is set to feature Kutcher, Kunis and others from the original show as guest stars.

Advertisement

The full episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge with Ashton Kutcher will air Monday night on National Geographic.

Read More

'That '70s Show' vets Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher to guest star on 'That '90s Show' Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser surpasses $30M 'That '90s Show' a go at Netflix with Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp

Latest Headlines

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen describe hesitancy to discuss 2020 miscarriage
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen describe hesitancy to discuss 2020 miscarriage
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are looking back on their last few years, in which the couple experienced a pregnancy loss and are now expecting again.
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Music // 1 hour ago
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released an opening trailer for their forthcoming EP "Between 1&2."
'The Inspection' with Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union to close New York Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Inspection' with Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union to close New York Film Festival
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "The Inspection," a new drama directed by Elegance Bratton and starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, will be the closing night film at the New York Film Festival.
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to receive TIFF Tribute Award for Performance
Movies // 2 hours ago
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to receive TIFF Tribute Award for Performance
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, will be honored at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards.
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Music // 2 hours ago
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel said she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the "AM Gold" tour with Train.
'The Challenge' alum Nicole Ramos marries at Florida wedding
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Challenge' alum Nicole Ramos marries at Florida wedding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "The Challenge" and "Ex on the Beach" alum Nicole Ramos married Shawn Morrison in Florida.
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
TV // 2 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, is coming to HBO in August.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
TV // 3 hours ago
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion is best known for her music, but debuted as an actress Sunday during an appearance on the Starz series "P-Valley."
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Sexy Beast," a prequel series to the 2000 film of the same name, is coming to Paramount+.
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Music // 4 hours ago
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release "Pink Venom," a song from their forthcoming album "Born Pink," in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement