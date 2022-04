1/5

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis are set to guest star on "That '90s Show" this summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Several cast members from That '70s Show have signed on to guest star on its Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kucther, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will appear on the 10-episode comedy, the streaming service said Saturday. Advertisement

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," a synopsis said.

The series will follow That '70s Show veterans Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty.

The new cast will include Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.