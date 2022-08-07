Advertisement
Aug. 7, 2022 / 7:32 AM

Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash

"She's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead," CNN quoted an unnamed source as saying.

By Karen Butler
Anne Heche has been upgraded from critical to stable condition after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Anne Heche remains intubated and is being treated for burns she sustained in a fiery crash in Los Angeles Friday.

"Anne is currently in stable condition," the 53-year-old actress' representative told People.com Saturday.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

CNN cited an unnamed source close to Heche as explaining: "Anne is in the ICU. She's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash."

Heche's ex-boyfriend, actor Thomas Jane, said in an interview with the Daily Mail that he was upset to hear that she had been badly hurt.

"While Anne and I are no longer an item, today's tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her," Jane said.

"My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt."

Police sources told the Los Angeles Times that Heche was intoxicated and speeding when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home, setting it ablaze.

The actress was taken by paramedics to the hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition, then upgraded to stable.

No other injuries were reported, although one person was home when Heche drove 30-feet into the two-story house, which has since been deemed unsafe to enter due to the fire and crash damage.

Heche's roles include Another World, Wag the Dog, Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights, Hung, Men in Trees, The Vanished and 13 Minutes. She co-host of the podcast, Better Together with Anne & Heather, with Heather Duffy.

The actress has a 13-year-old son named Atlas with her ex-boyfriend, actor James Tupper, and a 20-year-old son called Homer with former husband Coleman Laffoon.

Heche, who also dated Steve Martin and Ellen DeGeneres, has been candid about how childhood sexual abuse and mental illness have made her behave erratically at different points of her life.

