July 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Purple Hearts,' 'Surface'

By Justin Klawans
Sofia Carson stars in the romance-drama film "Purple Hearts," coming to Netflix on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is releasing the film Purple Hearts, Apple TV+ will be debuting two new shows and the second season of Superman & Lois is coming to HBO Max this weekend.

Prime Video is also streaming its highly anticipated series Paper Girls, and Hulu will do the same with its film Not Okay.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Purple Hearts' -- Netflix

A romance film based on the novel of the same name, Purple Hearts revolves around a singer (Sofia Carson) who begins a relationship with a U.S. Marine (Nicholas Galitzine), even as he is scheduled to be deployed. The Netflix original film was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, known for directing 2015's Careful What You Wish For, and will stream on Netflix starting Friday.

'Not Okay' -- Hulu

A black-comedy film from Searchlight Pictures, Not Okay follows a budding social media influencer who goes on a trip to Paris in order to grow her fame. She finds herself caught up in a dangerous lie, though, when things in the French capital go bad. The film stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien and Mia Isaac. Not Okay will be released by Hulu on Friday.

TV Series

'Surface' -- Apple TV+

A psychological thriller, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman who undergoes memory loss following a suicide attempt. As she tries to put the pieces of her life back together, she will find out secrets about herself. The show is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, who previously worked with Mbatha-Raw on The Morning Show. The first three episodes of Surface will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday.

'Amber Brown' -- Apple TV+

Based on the children's book series of the same name, Amber Brown is directed by Bonnie Hunt, and will revolve around the life of a girl who must grow up while also dealing with her parent's divorce. The show stars Carsyn Rose as the title character. Her mother will be played by Sarah Drew, known for her work on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Amber Brown will stream on Apple TV+ on Friday.

'Superman & Lois' Season 2 -- HBO Max

A superhero drama originally developed for The CW, Season 2 of Superman & Lois premiered this past January to positive reception. The show revolves around Clark Kent's Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they attempt to raise their children while also battling world-threatening supervillains. Superman & Lois will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday.

'Paper Girls' -- Amazon Prime Video

Paper Girls is based on the comic books of the same name, and depicts the lives of four newspaper delivery girls who become embroiled with time travelers while out on their paper route. The series is executive producer by Brad Pitt, and one of the show's stars, Fina Strazza, recently told UPI that the series was "incredibly special." Paper Girls is streaming Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

