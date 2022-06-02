Trending
June 2, 2022 / 11:45 AM

'Surface': Gugu Mbatha-Raw thriller coming to Apple TV+ in July

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Surface," a psychological thriller series starring "Loki" actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, will premiere on Apple TV+ in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw's new series Surface is coming to Apple TV+ in July.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, July 29, and a first-look photo for the psychological thriller Thursday.

Surface is described as a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

"As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets?" an official synopsis reads.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady also star.

Surface is executive produced by Veronica West (High Fidelity), Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Sam Miller directed four episodes of the series and also serves as an executive producer.

The series will have a three-episode premiere July 29, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

Mbatha-Raw is known for starring in the films Nell and Beyond the Lights and the TV series The Morning Show and Loki.

