'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine

1/5

Sofia Carson stars in the romantic drama film "Purple Hearts." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Purple Hearts. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama film Tuesday featuring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. Advertisement

Purple Hearts is based on the Tess Wakefield novel of the same name. Carson plays Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter, while Galitzine portrays Luke, a U.S. Marine on deployment.

The story follows Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine) after they agree to marry solely for military benefits. After Luke is injured, the pair start to develop real feelings and the line begins to blur.

Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito, John Harlan Kim, Sarah Rich and Scott Deckert also star.

Purple Hearts is written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz W. Garcia and is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

Carson co-wrote and will perform the film's original soundtrack. Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that features the actress singing.

Purple Hearts premieres July 29 on Netflix.

Carson is known for playing Evie in Disney Channel's Descendants film series and Ava Jalali on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Galitzine played Prince Robert in the 2021 live-action Cinderella.

Advertisement

Moments from Sofia Carson's career