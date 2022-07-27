Barack Obama shares summer playlist featuring Beyonce, Harry Styles

1/5

Barack Obama released a playlist of his favorite songs and a reading list of his most-loved books of 2022. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Barack Obama has been listening to Beyoncé and Harry Styles in 2022. On Tuesday, the former president released a playlist of his favorite songs of the year thus far. Advertisement

The list features recent hits including Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," Tems' "Vibe Out," Rosalía's "Saoko" and Burna Boy's "Last Last."

Obama has also been listening to older songs, such as Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Miles Davis' "Blue in Green," Aretha Franklin's "Save Me" and Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark."

"Every year, I get excited to share to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies -- it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," he captioned the post. "Here's what I've been listening to this summer."

Obama also shared a summer reading list of his favorite books of 2022.

The list includes Emily St. John Mandel's Sea of Tranquility, Ezra Klein's Why We're Polarized, Jennifer Egan's The Candy House, and Hanif Abdurraqib's A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance.