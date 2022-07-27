Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Barack Obama shares summer playlist featuring Beyonce, Harry Styles

By Annie Martin
1/5
Barack Obama shares summer playlist featuring Beyonce, Harry Styles
Barack Obama released a playlist of his favorite songs and a reading list of his most-loved books of 2022. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Barack Obama has been listening to Beyoncé and Harry Styles in 2022.

On Tuesday, the former president released a playlist of his favorite songs of the year thus far.

Advertisement

The list features recent hits including Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," Tems' "Vibe Out," Rosalía's "Saoko" and Burna Boy's "Last Last."

Obama has also been listening to older songs, such as Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Miles Davis' "Blue in Green," Aretha Franklin's "Save Me" and Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark."

"Every year, I get excited to share to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies -- it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," he captioned the post. "Here's what I've been listening to this summer."

Obama also shared a summer reading list of his favorite books of 2022.

The list includes Emily St. John Mandel's Sea of Tranquility, Ezra Klein's Why We're Polarized, Jennifer Egan's The Candy House, and Hanif Abdurraqib's A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance.

Read More

Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X lead 2022 nominees Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
TV // 1 hour ago
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
July 27 (UPI) -- Actor John Krasinki appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his surprise appearance in "Dr. Strange" and reuniting with co-stars from "The Office."
Famous birthdays for July 27: Norman Lear, Maya Rudolph
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 27: Norman Lear, Maya Rudolph
July 27 (UPI) -- TV producer Norman Lear turns 100 and actor Maya Rudolph turns 50, among the famous birthdays for July 27.
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarten, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Gabriela Cartol discuss the mysteries of "The Resort."
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
July 26 (UPI) -- "Leave it to Beaver" actor Tony Dow's wife on Tuesday said he was still alive and in hospice after his management previously announced he had died while battling cancer.
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
July 26 (UPI) -- Vengeance, in theaters Friday, is a biting satire of our social media, podcast-obsessed culture in which writer-director B.J. Novak applies his irreverent observations to a modern tale that still applies to real people w
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller "Echoes" starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer.
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a special music video for "_World," a song from their repackaged album "Sector 17."
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 20 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 26 (UPI) -- "Reign" and "Once Upon a Time" actress Adelaide Kane will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize
Music // 20 hours ago
Harry Styles, Sam Fender among those shortlisted for U.K.'s Mercury Prize
July 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Sam Fender were two of the shortlisted candidates for the Mercury Prize, given annually out to the best album from the U.K. or Ireland.
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
July 26 (UPI) -- "Icons Unearthed: Star Wars" writer-director Brian Volk-Weiss discusses the making of the six-part documentary series and his interview with Marcia Lucas, editor and ex-wife of George Lucas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'
Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement