Mo'Nique lands Netflix standup comedy special

Mo'Nique will star in a new standup comedy special for Netflix and has joined the cast of the Lee Daniels film "The Deliverance." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Mo'Nique has landed her own standup comedy special at Netflix. The 54-year-old actress and comedian will star in a new original special for the streaming service. Advertisement

Mo'Nique shared the news in a video Tuesday. She also confirmed she has joined the cast of Lee Daniels forthcoming film The Deliverance.

"So y'all stay tuned, and thank y'all my sweet babies. I love us for real," she said.

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo'Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH— Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

The Deliverance also stars Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins, Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith.

The film is inspired by a true story and follows a mother fighting for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.

Mo'Nique and Perry previously clashed after Mo'Nique accused Daniels of blackballing her in Hollywood following her Oscar win for the 2009 film Precious.

Mo'Nique repeated the claims at a standup show in 2017.