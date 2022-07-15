Omar Epps, Demi Singleton to star in Lee Daniels' Netflix film 'Deliverance'

1/5

Omar Epps is set to star in the Netflix movie, "The Deliverance." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins have joined the cast of Lee Daniels' horror movie, The Deliverance. "So excited about this one," Singleton tweeted Thursday. Advertisement

She and the other stars will join the previously announced Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo'Nique, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith in the Netflix project.

Director-producer Daniels wrote the project with David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum and Thomas Westfall.

"Inspired by a terrifying true story, a mother fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic," the streaming service said in a press release Thursday.