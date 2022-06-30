Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 30, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston

By Annie Martin
1/6
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Tom Hiddleston. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston have a baby on the way.

The British actress, 37, and actor, 41, are expecting their first child together following news of their engagement.

Advertisement

Ashton debuted her baby bump Wednesday at a screening of her film Mr. Malcolm's List in New York. The actress wore a beige bead-embellished tulle gown designed by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

"It was such a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe," Bilenko told Vogue. "She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled."

Bilenko also posted on Instagram, calling Ashton a "glowing mum-to-be."

Ashton plays Julia Thistlewaite in Mr. Malcolm's List, a romantic comedy based on the Suzanne Allain novel of the same name. The period film also stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen and opens in theaters Friday.

Ashton and Hiddleston met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021.

Hiddleston confirmed his engagement to Ashton in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this month.

Advertisement

The actor is known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read More

Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action' BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More' Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aespa perform 'Life's Too Short' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 5 minutes ago
Aespa perform 'Life's Too Short' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
June 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa performed "Life's Too Short," their English-language single from their EP "Girls," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album
Music // 23 minutes ago
Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album
June 30 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris said his album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" will feature collaborations with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Normani and other artists.
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
TV // 2 hours ago
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
June 30 (UPI) -- The adult animated comedy film, "South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2," is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on July 13.
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
TV // 2 hours ago
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
June 30 (UPI) -- "Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth," the comedian's first HBO stand-up special, is set to debut on July 16.
'Quantum Leap' sequel series to premiere Sept. 19 on NBC
TV // 2 hours ago
'Quantum Leap' sequel series to premiere Sept. 19 on NBC
June 30 (UPI) -- NBC said its "Quantum Leap" sequel series is set to debut on Sept. 19.
Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne lend voices to characters in BBC animated Christmas special
TV // 3 hours ago
Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne lend voices to characters in BBC animated Christmas special
June 30 (UPI) -- Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne and Tom Hollander are lending their voices to critter characters in the upcoming BBC Christmas cartoon, "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse."
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," "Persuasion," "Terminal List" and "Where the Crawdads Sing" are some of the upcoming book adaptations in theaters and on TV this summer.
Famous birthdays for June 30: Lizzy Caplan, Mike Tyson
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 30: Lizzy Caplan, Mike Tyson
June 30 (UPI) -- Actor Lizzy Caplan turns 40 and former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson turns 55, among the famous birthdays for June 30.
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first official trailer for the new Julia Roberts, George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise."
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
Music // 20 hours ago
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
June 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star J-Hope released a teaser for "More," the pre-release single from his debut solo album "Jack in the Box."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement