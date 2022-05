1/5

Freida Pinto stars in the new trailer for "Mr. Malcolm's List." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto ends up falling for the man she is supposed to be tricking in the newly released trailer for upcoming romantic comedy, Mr. Malcolm's List. Pinto stars as Selina Dalton who is recruited by her friend Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) to act like the perfect match for London's most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Sopé Dìrísù), in the clip released on Wednesday. Advertisement

Julia seeks revenge after she failed to meet an item on Mr. Malcolm's list of requirements for a bride. Julia wants Mr. Malcolm to fall in love with Julia, only for her friend to deny him in similar fashion.

Julia and Mr. Malcolm form a connection, however, and start to fall in love.

"Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he's found the perfect woman...or the perfect hoax," reads the synopsis.

Mr. Malcolm's List is a period piece based on the Suzanne Allain novel of the same name. Emma Holly Jones serves as director, based off a script by Allain.

Co-stars include Theo James, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ashley Park.

Mr. Malcolm's List is coming to theaters on July 1.