Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston confirmed he got engaged to actress Zawe Ashton. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston is engaged to be married. The 41-year-old actor confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Zawe Ashton, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Tuesday. Advertisement

"I'm very happy," Hiddleston said.

People reported Hiddleston and Ashton's engagement in March after Ashton, 37, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the British Academy Film Awards. Ashton was previously seen with the ring at the British Fashion Awards in November.

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021.

Hiddleston plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently starred in the Apple TV+ film The Essex Serpent.

Ashton portrayed Violet "Vod" Nordstrom on the British series Fresh Meat and starred in the film Velvet Buzzsaw. She will star in the upcoming Marvel film The Marvels.