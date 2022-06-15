Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 15, 2022 / 9:12 AM

Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston confirmed he got engaged to actress Zawe Ashton. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston is engaged to be married.

The 41-year-old actor confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Zawe Ashton, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Tuesday.

Advertisement

"I'm very happy," Hiddleston said.

People reported Hiddleston and Ashton's engagement in March after Ashton, 37, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the British Academy Film Awards. Ashton was previously seen with the ring at the British Fashion Awards in November.

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021.

Hiddleston plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently starred in the Apple TV+ film The Essex Serpent.

Ashton portrayed Violet "Vod" Nordstrom on the British series Fresh Meat and starred in the film Velvet Buzzsaw. She will star in the upcoming Marvel film The Marvels.

Read More

BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19 'One Tree Hill' actress Sophia Bush marries Grant Hughes What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Music // 33 minutes ago
Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
June 15 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen and other artists will take part in a tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Broadway's 'Plaza Suite' sets new box office record
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Broadway's 'Plaza Suite' sets new box office record
June 15 (UPI) -- "Plaza Suite" has set a new box office record of $1,708,386.60 at Hudson Theatre on Broadway.
'Players' cast, creators inspired by real sports documentaries
TV // 6 hours ago
'Players' cast, creators inspired by real sports documentaries
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Players" stars Misha Brooks and Da'Jour Jones, and creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, discuss the sports documentary influences on the video game comedy.
Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt
June 15 (UPI) -- Actor Neil Patrick Harris turns 49 and actor Helen Hunt turns 59, among the famous birthdays for June 15.
Survival video game 'Valheim' coming to Xbox in 2023
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Survival video game 'Valheim' coming to Xbox in 2023
June 14 (UPI) -- "Valheim," the gigantic survival and sandbox video game from developer Iron Gate Studio, is set to land on Xbox consoles next year.
Bethesda's Todd Howard confirms 'Fallout 5' arriving after 'Elder Scrolls 6'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Bethesda's Todd Howard confirms 'Fallout 5' arriving after 'Elder Scrolls 6'
June 14 (UPI) -- Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard confirmed Tuesday that "Fallout 5" will be the video game developer's next title after "The Elder Scrolls 6," which will arrive after 2023's "Starfield."
'Squid Game' reality competition launches, seeking contestants
TV // 19 hours ago
'Squid Game' reality competition launches, seeking contestants
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it greenlit "Squid Game: The Challenge" on Tuesday. They are seeking 456 contestants for games inspired by the Korean drama.
'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'
TV // 20 hours ago
'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "The Lincoln Lawyer" for Season 2 on Tuesday. The second season will be based on the book "The Fifth Witness."
HBO Max announces 'FBOY Island' Season 2 premiere, new contestants
TV // 20 hours ago
HBO Max announces 'FBOY Island' Season 2 premiere, new contestants
June 14 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced the premiere date for Season 2 of their reality dating competition "FBOY Island" on Tuesday. The show returns with host Nikki Glaser and new contestants on July 14.
Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein
Music // 20 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a preview of "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein, a song from her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement