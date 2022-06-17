Trending
June 17, 2022

Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge

By Karen Butler
Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge
Image of Amanda Aldridge courtesy of Google

June 17 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to British composer, teacher and opera singer Amanda Aldridge.

The drawing features a portrait of the artist flanked by treble clef music symbols.

Aldridge performed a piano recital at Queens Small Hall, the original home of the BBC Symphony and London Philharmonic Orchestras, on this day in 1911 when she was 45.

As a young woman, Aldridge studied under Swedish soprano Jenny Lind, but a vocal injury prematurely ended her singing career.

The daughter of Ira Aldridge, a Black American Shakespearean actor, and Swedish opera singer Amanda von Brandt, Amanda Aldridge released more than 30 songs and dozens of instrumental tracks under the stage name of Montague Ring.

"Exploring her mixed ethnic heritage through the lens of music, Aldridge combined various rhythmic influences and genres together with poetry from Black American authors to create romantic Parlour music, a popular genre performed in the living rooms of middle-class homes," Google said on its website.

"Aldridge's 1913 piano composition 'Three African Dances,' inspired by West African drumming, became her most famous piece. In addition to her compositions, she taught civil rights activist Paul Robeson and one of America's first great opera singers, Marian Anderson."

Aldridge died in 1956 at the age of 89.

