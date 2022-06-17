Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 17: KJ Apa, Jodie Whittaker

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for June 17: KJ Apa, Jodie Whittaker
KJ Apa arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The actor turns 25 on June 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British clergyman John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- John Robert Gregg, inventor of the Gregg shorthand system, in 1867

-- Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky in 1882

-- Dutch artist M.C. Escher in 1898

-- Author John Hersey in 1914

-- Director Ken Loach in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 79)

-- Musician/songwriter George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 75)

-- Comedian Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Thomas Haden Church in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 57)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 56)

-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 51)

-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 40)

File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 40)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Black Bird' trailer: Taron Egerton befriends suspected killer

Latest Headlines

What to stream this weekend: 'The Old Man,' 'Summer I Turned Pretty'
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'The Old Man,' 'Summer I Turned Pretty'
June 17 (UPI) -- "Spiderhead," "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," "The Martha Mitchell Effect," "The Ledge," "Ted K," "The Old Man," "The Summer I Turned Pretty"and Bonnaroo are some of the options to stream this weekend.
Drake to release seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind' tonight
Music // 7 hours ago
Drake to release seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind' tonight
June 16 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement Thursday, Drake revealed that his seventh studio album, "Honestly, Nevermind," will be released Friday at midnight.
Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story 'The Iron Claw,' A24 studio confirms
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story 'The Iron Claw,' A24 studio confirms
June 16 (UPI) -- A24 studio confirmed Thursday that Zac Efron will star in "The Iron Claw," which is based on the true story of the Von Erichs wrestling dynasty.
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
TV // 11 hours ago
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
NEW YORK, June 16 (UPI) -- Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms say the lifelong best friends they play on Peacock sitcom "Rutherford Falls" will have an even stronger bond after their brief falling-out.
Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards
Music // 13 hours ago
Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards
June 16 (UPI) -- BET announced on Thursday that Lizzo, Giveon and Chloe Bailey will be among the star-studded lineup taking the stage to perform at its award ceremony later this month.
Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video
June 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Dawn released a single and music video for the song "Stupid Cool," his first solo release since 2020.
'Life in Pink' trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly's pain, passion in new documentary
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Life in Pink' trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly's pain, passion in new documentary
June 16 (UPI) -- "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," a new film about singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is coming to Hulu.
'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
June 16 (UPI) -- "Bros," a new film from "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" director Nicholas Stoller and starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, opens in theaters in September.
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
TV // 15 hours ago
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
June 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV // 15 hours ago
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- The latest Jenny Han adaptation "The Summer I Turned Pretty," premiering Friday on Prime Video, is edgier than Han's "To All the Boys" series, but relatable to teenage growing pains.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement