May 4, 2022 / 7:18 AM

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix is a joke festival

By Wade Sheridan
1/4
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix is a joke festival
Chris Rock arrives on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala in January 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Dave Chappelle was tackled onstage while he performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.

Footage of the incident is sparse as attendees' phones were made inaccessible during Chappelle's stand-up performance. Phones could be used, however, in designated areas.

Some attendees did release release on Twitter video of a man rushing onstage and tackling Chappelle before he was apprehended by security and reportedly Jamie Foxx, who was in attendance.

Other videos captured the aftermath of the tackle, which saw Chappelle unaffected by the attack. He was also joined onstage by Foxx and Chris Rock.

"It was a trans man," Chappelle was heard saying, a reference to the past controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer where he made comments about the transgender community.

"Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat," Chappelle joked about Foxx's involvement.

Foxx also got on the microphone and spoke about protecting Chappelle.

"Listen, I just want to say...this man is an absolute genius. We've got to make sure we protect him at all times," Foxx said.

"For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You're a genius. You're a legend, and we're not going to let nothing happen to you," the actor continued.

Rock, meanwhile, come onstage and made a joke about how he was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

"Was that Will Smith?" Rock joked.

