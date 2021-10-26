Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 8:30 AM

Dave Chappelle speaks out on Netflix controversy

By Wade Sheridan
Dave Chappelle speaks out on Netflix controversy
Dave Chapelle addressed the controversy  surrounding his Netflix special "The Closer." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer regarding comments he made about the transgender community.

Trans employees and creators at Netflix organized a walkout following the special. It received support from Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway, Eureka and more.

Advertisement

Organizers presented Netflix a list of asks, including the removal of Chappelle references from the workplace and for more investment in trans or non-binary content.

"It's been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about," Chappelle said during a stand-up show he uploaded to Instagram.

"I said what I said and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I'm the only one that can't go to the office anymore," he continued.

Chappelle then mentioned how the controversy is about corporate interests and what he can and cannot say.

Advertisement

The comedian also said some members of the LGBTQ+ community have been supportive and that a documentary film about his summer 2020 comedy tour has been excluded from film festivals due to the controversy.

"I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody's demands. And if you want to meet with me, I'd be more than willing to, but I have some conditions," he said.

"First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny," Chappelle continued, in reference to Gadsby being critical of The Closer.

Chappelle will be releasing the untitled documentary film in 10 U.S. cities with tickets available through LiveNation. Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar serve as directors.

Read More

Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout Dave Chappelle sets Netflix standup special 'The Closer' for October What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
TV // 51 minutes ago
Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock said it has ordered to series, "The Missing," with David E. Kelley as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins becomes No. 1 contender
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins becomes No. 1 contender
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins became the No. 1 contender for Big E's WWE Championship after winning a brutal ladder match on "Raw."
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
TV // 1 hour ago
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "The Mummy" and "Doom Patrol" actor Brendan Fraser has signed on to play a villain in the upcoming HBO Max movie, "Batgirl."
'Good Place' creator Michael Schur working on new comedy for IMDb TV
TV // 1 hour ago
'Good Place' creator Michael Schur working on new comedy for IMDb TV
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- IMDb TV announced it ordered to series "Primo," a single-camera comedy from "The Good Place" creator Michael Schur and author Shea Serrano.
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Justine Bateman says she wrote and directed "Violet," about an accomplished female movie producer's crippling insecurity, because it is the kind of film she would have found inspiring when she was younger.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Dylan McDermott, Seth MacFarlane
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Dylan McDermott, Seth MacFarlane
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Dylan McDermott turns 60 and actor Seth MacFarlane turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 26.
History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'
TV // 17 hours ago
History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- History channel announced "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" on Monday. The docuseries from "Next Generation" star Gates McFadden and "The Toys That Made Us" creator Brian Volk-Weiss premieres Nov. 5.
'A Very British Scandal' photos: Paul Bettany, Claire Foy play Duke and Duchess of Argyll
TV // 18 hours ago
'A Very British Scandal' photos: Paul Bettany, Claire Foy play Duke and Duchess of Argyll
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "A Very British Scandal," a new series featuring "The Crown" actress Claire Foy and Marvel actor Paul Bettany, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
Jaleel White on auditioning for 'Family Matters': 'Just a kid trying to make money'
TV // 18 hours ago
Jaleel White on auditioning for 'Family Matters': 'Just a kid trying to make money'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jaleel White discussed auditioning for "Family Matters" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere
Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement