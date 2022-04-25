Trending
April 25, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Megan Thee Stallion on shooting incident: 'I was really scared'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Megan Thee Stallion addressed the shooting incident that happened in 2020 with CBS' Gayle King. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion discussed with Gayle King on CBS Mornings the 2020 shooting incident that allegedly involved rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion states that Lanez shot her in both feet after an argument took place in a car that also contained Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion's friend Kelsey Nicole and Lanez's bodyguard. The group was leaving a party in Los Angeles when the incident occurred.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time," Megan Thee Stallion told King during the interview, which aired on Monday.

"I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy," she continued.

The rapper says the shooting started after she exited the vehicle with Lanez standing up and over the window.

"So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance [expletive]' and he started shooting," she said.

"I was really scared because I had never been shot at before," Megan Thee Stallion continued.

Megan Thee Stallion said she then fell to the ground and dragged herself into someone's driveway. Lanez was arrested at the time of the shooting and was charged with shooting a female friend.

Lanez has denied the allegations.

"We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete's claims -- including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions -- in a court of law," Lanez's attorney Shawn Holley told CBS.

