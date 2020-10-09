Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting "a female friend" in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was charged Thursday with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez is accused of shooting at the feet of his 25-year-old female victim and wounding her after the two got into an argument while riding in an SUV on July 12 in the Hollywood Hills.

The release states the rapper faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted "great bodily injury."

The release does not name the victim.

The charges, however, come months after 25-year-old musician Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, said on her Instagram account July 16 that she suffered gunshot wounds "as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I was never arrested," she said in the post, "the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery."

She did not name the shooter but said during a livestream in August that "Troy shot me."

"I didn't tell the police nothing because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble," she said, The New York Times reported. "You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?"

