Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 19, 2022 / 12:10 PM

Billboard Music Awards: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion to perform

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Billboard Music Awards: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion to perform
Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform in concert in April 2012. The band will be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion and more are set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Latto, Burna Boy and Rauw Alejandro will also take the stage at the event, as announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Advertisement

The group joins previously announced performer Mary J. Blige, who will be present to receive the Icon Award.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The ceremony will also be available to view through Peacock.

The Weeknd leads all artists with 17 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.

Doja Cat has earned 14 nominations followed by Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently released their newest album titled Unlimited Love, which has topped the U.S. album charts.

Advertisement

Read More

Mary J. Blige to perform, receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids share 'Maniac' performance video
Music // 14 minutes ago
Stray Kids share 'Maniac' performance video
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary," on "MTV Fresh Out."
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to launch 'New York State of Mind' tour in August
Music // 37 minutes ago
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to launch 'New York State of Mind' tour in August
April 19 (UPI) -- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will perform across North America on the "New York State of Mind" tour.
Kendrick Lamar sets new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' for May
Music // 5 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar sets new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' for May
April 19 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar has announced that he will be releasing a new album titled "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" on May 13.
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
April 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Darl+ing" music video.
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
Music // 1 day ago
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
April 18 (UPI) -- Rosalía will perform across the globe on her "Motomami" tour, which begins in Spain in July.
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
Music // 1 day ago
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her set at Coachella on Sunday.
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
Music // 1 day ago
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has announced that they will be releasing a new album on June 10.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Unlimited Love' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Unlimited Love' tops the U.S. album chart
April 16 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Unlimited Love" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'
Music // 3 days ago
Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'
April 15 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers has released a new song on Friday, titled "Sidelines," which will appear in upcoming Hulu drama "Conversations with Friends."
Seventeen show love for fans with English single 'Darl+ing'
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen show love for fans with English single 'Darl+ing'
April 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a single and music video for the English-language song "Darl+ing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa to star in 'Minecraft' live-action movie for Warner Bros.
Jason Momoa to star in 'Minecraft' live-action movie for Warner Bros.
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement