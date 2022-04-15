Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with 'Cruel Intentions' co-stars on her 45th birthday

1/5

Sarah Michelle Gellar (R) spent her 45th birthday with her "Cruel Intentions" co-stars Selma Blair (L) and Ryan Phillippe. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with her Cruel Intentions co-stars to celebrate her 45th birthday. The actress rang in the occasion Thursday with Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, who starred with her in the 1999 film. Advertisement

Gellar, Blair and Phillippe visited an art gallery in Los Angeles with Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz. The gallery featured art pieces inspired by the movie.

Gellar shared photos from the outing on Instagram.

"Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day. Thank you @wkndpartyupdate and @jeffreydeitchgallery (and of course @selmablair @ryanphillippe @rogerkumble @nhmoritz," she captioned the post.

Blair wished Gellar a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy birthday to the Marcia [expletive] Brady of the upper east side," she wrote, referencing Gellar's Cruel Intentions character.

Gellar and Phillippe play wealthy and manipulative teenage step-siblings Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont in Cruel Intentions, which is based on the 1782 novel Les liaisons dangereuses.

Blair portrays Cecile Caldwell in the film, which also features Reese Witherspoon, Louise Fletcher and Joshua Jackson.

Cruel Intentions had a 20th anniversary re-release in theaters in 2019.