March 5 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures has announced it is re-releasing its star-studded, teen psycho-drama Cruel Intentions for one week in theaters, starting March 22.
Written and directed by Roger Kumble, the film was inspired by the 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. It starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.
Gellar and Phillippe play Kathryn and Sebastian, wealthy, manipulative teenage step-siblings from Manhattan who agree to "a deliciously diabolical wager of sexual conquest without consequences," a news release said.
Caught in the middle of the life-wrecking bet are Blair's naïve Cecile and Witherspoon's virginal Annette.
Two decades after the movie was released, all of the stars remain in the spotlight.
Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress and prolific producer who will soon be seen in Season 2 of Big Little Lies. She and Phillippe were married from 1999 to 2007 and have two children together.
Phillippe has starred in the Oscar-winning films Gosford Park and Crash, as well as the TV shows Shooter and Secrets and Lies.
Gellar starred in the iconic action drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer and is now gearing up for a role in the limited series Sometimes I Lie.
Blair headlined the sitcoms Anger Management and Kath & Kim, and appeared in the drama American Crime Story. She recently opened up on Good Morning America about feeling relieved when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, after years of not knowing what was causing her pain and not being "taken seriously by doctors."
