'The Ultimatum' couple Madlyn, Colby expecting first child

April 14 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their first child.

Ballatori and Kissinger announced Ballatori's pregnancy Wednesday following the release of The Ultimatum season finale.

The Ultimatum features couples where one partner is ready for marriage and gives an ultimatum to the other. The pair both live with a new partner for three weeks before reuniting and deciding their future.

In Wednesday's finale, Kissinger proposed to Ballatori at the end of the experience and married her immediately after.

Ballatori shared a video on Instagram featuring moments from her relationship with Kissinger and her pregnancy.

"Here's to my husband- thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift. I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you," Ballatori captioned the post.

"3 MORE WEEKS UNTIL OUR BABY GIRL ARRIVES!" she added.

Netflix renewed The Ultimatum for a second season in March. The new season will feature an all-queer, mostly female cast.