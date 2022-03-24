Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 24, 2022 / 10:01 AM

'Orange is the New Black' actress Jackie Cruz gives birth to twins

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Orange is the New Black' actress Jackie Cruz gives birth to twins
Jackie Cruz welcomed twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz is a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress recently welcomed twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia.

Advertisement

Cruz shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a pair of photos. One of the pictures is a maternity photo, while the other shows the feet of Cruz's babies.

"Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment. I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time."

"My Babies are healthy and beautiful. I want to thank my gorgeous friend @elenakosharny for capturing this image right before I met my babies. We were lost en el bosque de Tlalpan, México surrounded by nature and Love."

Cruz's Orange is the New Black co-star Karina Ortiz and actress Elisha Cuthbert were among those to congratulate Cruz in the comments.

Advertisement

"Felicidades amor!! This is everything, sending my love!" Ortiz wrote.

"Congratulations beautiful!!!" Cuthbert said.

Cruz and Garcia married in August 2020. Cruz announced in December that she was expecting twins -- a son and a daughter.

"It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly," she said. "I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility."

Cruz played Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on Orange is the New Black and has since portrayed Rhea on Good Girls.

Read More

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Meghan Markle to launch Spotify podcast 'Archetypes'
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
Meghan Markle to launch Spotify podcast 'Archetypes'
March 24 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will explore stereotypes historically applied to women in the Spotify podcast "Archetypes."
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Music // 49 minutes ago
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his performance at the CMT Music Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
March 24 (UPI) -- Former "Counting On" star Jill Duggar announced the sex of her unborn third child with Derick Dillard.
Joe Jonas gives a dramatic performance of 'All Star' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Joe Jonas gives a dramatic performance of 'All Star' on 'Tonight Show'
March 24 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas gave a theatrical performance of Smash Mouth's 1999 hit "All Star" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, Venus Williams to present at Oscars
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, Venus Williams to present at Oscars
March 24 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams and more have been selected to present awards at the 94th Oscars on Sunday.
'The Godfather' turns 50: Iconic mob movie influenced crime dramas
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Godfather' turns 50: Iconic mob movie influenced crime dramas
March 24 (UPI) -- Classic Mafia movie "The Godfather" marks its 50th anniversary Thursday. The film, from director Francis Ford Coppola, has influenced a generation of crime dramas.
Famous birthdays for March 24: Star Jones, Tommy Hilfiger
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 24: Star Jones, Tommy Hilfiger
March 24 (UPI) -- TV personality Star Jones turns 60 and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger turns 71, among the famous birthdays for March 24.
Donald Glover wrote 'Atlanta' Season 3 before COVID-19
TV // 8 hours ago
Donald Glover wrote 'Atlanta' Season 3 before COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Donald Glover reminds "Atlanta" fans that he wrote Season 3, premiering Thursday on FX, before the COVID-19 pandemic. It will look like a retrospective parody but he actually predicted world events.
'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game delayed to spring 2023
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game delayed to spring 2023
March 23 (UPI) -- Rocksteady Studios' upcoming superhero video game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" has officially been delayed to spring 2023.
Leona Lewis expecting first child with husband Dennis Jauch
Music // 13 hours ago
Leona Lewis expecting first child with husband Dennis Jauch
March 23 (UPI) -- British singer and actress Leona Lewis announced Wednesday that she's pregnant with her first child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29
'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child
'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement