Dec. 9, 2021 / 9:43 AM

'Orange is the New Black's Jackie Cruz expecting twins

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jackie Cruz is expecting twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black alum Jackie Cruz is going to be a mom of two.

The 35-year-old actress is expecting twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia.

Cruz told People that she is pregnant with a son and a daughter.

"It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly," she said. "I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility."

Cruz is six months into her pregnancy and said she has "never felt so comfortable" in her body.

"I've just been learning a lot about my body and you know what? I feel so sexy," she said. "I like being pregnant. This could happen again."

Cruz is due to give birth in early 2022. She said she hopes to eventually have four children in total.

"That has always been my dream, to just have a big family. My husband feels the same," she said.

Cruz confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

"I've been holding this secret in my heart for a minute and I'm ready to share it with the world. Something that I have been working on with @i.man.fernando for a while, is finally happening," the actress said.

"I love how organic and natural the entire process has been," she added. "'I asked God for a Rose and he sent me a bouquet.'"

Cruz played Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. She has since portrayed Rhea on the NBC series Good Girls.

