Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 18: Dane Cook, Lily Collins

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for March 18: Dane Cook, Lily Collins
Dane Cook attends the premiere of "American Gods" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2017. The actor turns 50 on March 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858

-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Author John Updike in 1932

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934

-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 72)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959 (age 63)

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 59)

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer/actor Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer/songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 33)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Latest Headlines

Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
TV // 54 minutes ago
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway discuss the complexities of their "WeCrashed" characters, WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- 'The Lost City' shows signs of rushing and second-guessing, but it is enough fun to provide an entertaining time with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
March 17 (UPI) -- "Hogwarts Legacy," the upcoming Harry Potter action role-playing video game, will be released this holiday, developer Avalanche Software announced Thursday.
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, revered for her work on the big screen and on the theater circuit, was killed in a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, according to a local theater where she was part of the troupe since 1980.
'Interview with the Vampire' casts Eric Bogosian as interviewer
TV // 11 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire' casts Eric Bogosian as interviewer
March 17 (UPI) -- AMC announced the casting of Eric Bogosian in 'Interview with the Vampire' on Thursday. Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy, the interviewer referenced in the title.
'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime
TV // 12 hours ago
'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime
March 17 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the Season 2 premiere of "Ziwe" on Thursday. The sketch comedy show returns May 1.
'The Quarry': Summer camp turns deadly in first trailer for horror game
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'The Quarry': Summer camp turns deadly in first trailer for horror game
March 17 (UPI) -- A group of nine, teenage camp counselors must deal with crazy locals and a deadly predator in the first trailer for upcoming horror video game, The Quarry.
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda to host Met Gala
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda to host Met Gala
March 17 (UPI) -- Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-chair the Met Gala in May.
'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 17 (UPI) -- "The Flight Attendant," a comedy-drama series starring Kaley Cuoco, will return for a second season on HBO Max in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement