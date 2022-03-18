Famous birthdays for March 18: Dane Cook, Lily Collins

1/3

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858

-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Author John Updike in 1932

-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934

-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 72)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959 (age 63)

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 59)

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer/actor Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer/songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 33)