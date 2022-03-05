Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 5, 2022 / 10:38 AM

'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dead at 84

By Karen Butler
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dead at 84
Left to right, Ja'net Dubois, Johnny Brown, BernNadette Stanis, Norman Lear, Jimmie Walker and Ralph Carter -- celebrate at the 2006 TV Land Awards where their sitcom "Good Times" was honored. Brown has died at the age of 84. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Johnny Brown, who played building super Nathan Bookman on the beloved 1970s sitcom Good Times, has died, his family announced. He was 84.

His daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, announced the news on Instagram Friday.

"Johnny Brown June 11, 1937 - March 2, 2022. Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken," she wrote.

"Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom's husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ's dad, Elijah and Levi's Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It's too terrible. It will never not be. It's a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It's not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much."

Johnny Brown was also a cast member of The Leslie Uggams Show and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, and appeared in the Broadway shows Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights and Golden Boy.

His film credits included A Man Called Adam, The Wiz, Hanky Panky, Life and Town & Country.

He also was a popular guest star on shows such as Julia, Maude, The Rookies, Lotsa Luck!, The Jeffersons, Archie Bunker's Place, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, Moonlighting and Martin.

Latest Headlines

